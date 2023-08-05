Give the government a tax, a new tax or a fee to play with — be it the federal, state, county, city government or school board – and watch it grow. Watch it continue to inch up.

The very nature of government is to tax and spend. Their solution to problems is always a new tax or fee or higher taxes. Of course, it becomes harder to hide and spend when a surplus of $1 billion suddenly shows up in the kitty. In this case, the state did the right thing in 2022. Many Georgians received a tax rebate.

Tags

More from this section

Recommended for you