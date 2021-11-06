Each new president and Congress tends to advocate or pass decrees or laws that test the patience, intelligence and independence of the American people. The current administration and those running the show on Capitol Hill are no different.
Take the latest controversial flap over the crazy idea of paying illegal immigrants whose families were separated and detained by U.S. Border Patrol $450,000 or more each for their trouble. President Biden denied this when asked by reporters to explain the proposed scheme, but all indications are that he was being untruthful. Some monetary compensation is being considered. Just how many of this nation’s tax dollars the administration is thinking of stuffing into the pockets of lawbreakers remains to be seen.
Only someone whose mind is floating aimlessly in la-la land would think rewarding families for violating this nation’s borders is a good idea. For starters, these people entered the country illegally. When they did, they suffered the consequences. Those crossing the border uninvited and without documentation should be paying fines to the United States, not the other way around.
There are other potentially negative sides to this. At the very least, someone in the government should be thinking how payments of thousands of dollars for successfully breaking into the USA will affect future individuals and families in search of cash. The Rio Grande is unlikely to stop anyone from illegally crossing if a generous check is waiting for them on the other side. It’s human nature, especially for people who have nothing.
Then there’s the mandate pushed by the Biden administration that requires everyone to be vaccinated in companies with 100 or more employees. Do states, individuals and businesses have any rights in this country these days? Has the presidency turned into a dictatorship?
The leaders elected to oversee the federal government are becoming increasingly reckless with the freedoms of Americans.
Instead of handing out a sizable check to immigrants for criminal activity, offer an incentive of a few hundred dollars for each American who is vaccinated. Send the illegals back home with instructions to apply for admission into the country the proper way.
It’s time the government stopped rewarding criminals and started treating its own citizens the way the U.S. Constitution says they ought to be treated.