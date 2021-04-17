If individual businesses could match the wealth of the federal government, a wealth they help provide, mind you, attracting employees would be a cinch. Like Uncle Sam, which is able to roll out a debt of trillions of dollars, they would have money to burn, as the saying goes.
But individual businesses are not the federal government. Their funds, dependent on consumer wants and tastes, are limited. Yet they pay into a national treasury that is competing against their ability to draw and hire workers.
Many of their former employees are earning as much if not more by staying at home and collecting relief dollar and unemployment checks from the government. Why would they be quick to return a job where their labors earn them less or close to the same as the free money taxpayers send them each week?
Chalk it up to human nature or to nature itself, which dictates that the path of least resistance will always be the preferred route, the one more frequently taken.
Congress has its reasons for wanting to pay out billions in economic impact relief. The same can be said about its decision to extend unemployment benefits. COVID-19 forced a lot of men and women into joblessness, into a state of despair, because of government restrictions or out of fear of contracting a virus that could lead to the end of life.
Now, however, in many areas of the nation, COVID-19 cases are on the down slide. Millions are packing into vaccination clinics for the vaccines to shield themselves and loved ones from the life-threatening virus.
This may very well be the time for Congress to begin thinking about what it will do to nudge or encourage formerly employed adults to rejoin their community’s workforce. The job they left or lost during the pandemic may no longer be there, but there are many others from which to choose. The Georgia Labor Department reports that more than 226,000 employment opportunities are posted on its website. They’ll find openings in the Classified Advertising pages of their local newspapers too.
They may even find what they want in Glynn County. Many businesses here are teetering on the edge of closure due to lack of help. Others are operating with reduced hours or have shut down for the same reason.
The nation’s economy needs fuel, cash. Healthy businesses provide that, but not without employees to keep them up and running.
Borrowing more money to make payments on a debt owed is not the answer. A reckless Congress has already accrued a national debt that our grandchildren’s great-great-great-grandchildren will struggle with in their lifetime.