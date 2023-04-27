To all adults whose day includes a period when teens or preteens are under your tutelage, heads up. Heed this warning, especially you, mom and dad. The opioid crisis is real, and Brunswick and the Golden Isles are not immune.
It is a rising crisis led by the illegal sale and improper use of the drug fentanyl. It is claiming a lot of lives, the young lives of many of our sons and daughters.
It is time, past time, in fact, for the government to launch a full-scale counter-offensive against this deadly public enemy. Failure to do so will only lead to more losses, to more grieving families.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, in town earlier this week, cited statistics that indicate as many as 200 Americans die each day from ingesting a potent amount of fentanyl.
He notes it is the No. 1 cause of death of adults in the 18-45 age group. He wonders why the government does not do more and underscores this salient point: “If a plane crash killed 200 people, we would ground every flight until we were sure it was safe.”
A pharmacist by trade, the Coastal Georgia congressman is deeply involved in the fight to save lives. He visited the Glynn County School System on Monday. He talked with the school system’s police chief, Rod Ellis, and distributed “Pocket Pharmacist” cards that contain vital information on recognizing illicit drugs and what to do if someone overdoses.
“I’m glad that the FDA recently made naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, available over the counter, but more must be done,” Rep. Carter said. “I’ve introduced the Recognizing Victims of Illicit Fentanyl Poisoning Act so that families of victims of illicit fentanyl poisoning are recognized as victims and have access to the resources they need. I’m also encouraging parents to talk to their children about drug safety. If you think fentanyl isn’t a problem in your community, think again.”
He’s calling for the Department of Justice’s Office of Crime to provide survivor resources to the families of victims of illicit fentanyl poisoning.
It does not take much fentanyl to kill. Rep. Carter says a lethal dose can be as little as 3 mg. He blames the availability of the drug on social media and on the flood of immigrants entering the U.S. by crossing the nation’s southern border illegally.
Parents and guardians, talk to your young charges about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs today.