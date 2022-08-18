Residents can consider the Glynn County Tree Board more or less defunct. It has lacked a quorum for more than three years, and several county commissioners see no reason to be in any rush to get it up and running again.
In fact, some commissioners fail to even see a need for it. They also casually note that no one is exactly beating down the door to fill one of the four vacancies on the seven-member board.
No small wonder. Who wants to give up their free time to debate actions and policies to a conclusion that could open the door to the lion’s cage?
This has happened on more than one occasion throughout the history of the county tree board. Conclusions reached by consensus among board members sometimes triggered vicious tirades from the very commissioners who appointed them. Some board members even resigned after open displays of anger and ingratitude toward them. In 2014 all seven board members walked off following a hostile reaction from commissioners.
Such abhorrent behavior from elected officials sometimes occurred when ideas expressed or harbored by the tree board clashed with their preconceived notions.
There were times when commissioners actually threatened to remove appointed members who dared voice or act on an opinion contrary to their own. Forget the fact that board members, all of whom were volunteers, spent hours researching or listening to experts without compensation. Forget the fact that in all likelihood, they learned more about a particular issue than a commissioner would ever know or ever seek to understand.
County and city commissioners are guilty of ignoring citizen committees. They appoint boards representing a cross-section of the community to help them in the decision-making process but ignore their findings. City commissioners did this recently when brushing aside the recommendation of a special panel made up of members they appointed to determine the fate of a Confederate memorial in Hanover Square. The committee voted to keep it with certain conditions; the City Commission voted to remove it.
When city and county commissioners earn a reputation for tossing recommendations made by the very citizen committees they themselves create, they should not be surprised by the difficulty of finding men and women willing to serve on the next panel. Residents have better ways to waste their time.