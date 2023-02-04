After the disgraceful actions in January of federal employees at the Smithsonian Institute, the government should make it a point to inform the men and women who work for it, who work for the American taxpayers, of the rights of citizens. At the very least, it should remind everyone who receives a paycheck courtesy of John and Jane Q. Public that they cannot enforce their brand of politics on the American people.
This issue pokes its ugly head up every so often, and on Jan. 20, it did at the one place that reminds Americans who they were yesterday, who they are today and the dreams they have for tomorrow. The shameful collision between government employees and citizens — children at that — occurred at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
A group of teenagers from Our Lady of the Rosary School, a Catholic school in Greenville, South Carolina, were ordered by Smithsonian staff to remove clothing with the words “Rosary PRO-Life” on it. The children and their adult chaperones were in Washington for the National March for Life.
Fortunately for the students, the words were limited to blue beanies they were wearing. Parents accompanying the group claimed staff at the museum ridiculed them and shouted unpleasantries at the group.
In the end, they were escorted out of the public museum by a security guard. The security guard gave them the choice of removing the beanies or leaving the premises.
“This is a clear and egregious abuse of the First Amendment, which protects their right to free speech without government interference…,” American Center for Law and Justice Executive Director Jordan Sekulow said. “A government institution cannot censor an individual’s speech, much less speech from the inherently Christian pro-life position.”
After the fact — it’s always after the fact in the nation’s capital — the deputy director of the museum released a statement stressing that the Smithsonian does not ask visitors to remove hats and clothing. The statement also noted that it provided training to staff to ensure it does not happen again. And it won’t rain again in Florida.
It should not have happened the first time. Unless staff was clearly aware of some ill-begotten policy that prevented the beanies from being worn inside, the message they bore was none of their business. The same would be true for someone wearing a pro-choice beanie. People cannot just take it upon themselves, museum staff included, to police the convictions or politics of individuals.