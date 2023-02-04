After the disgraceful actions in January of federal employees at the Smithsonian Institute, the government should make it a point to inform the men and women who work for it, who work for the American taxpayers, of the rights of citizens. At the very least, it should remind everyone who receives a paycheck courtesy of John and Jane Q. Public that they cannot enforce their brand of politics on the American people.

This issue pokes its ugly head up every so often, and on Jan. 20, it did at the one place that reminds Americans who they were yesterday, who they are today and the dreams they have for tomorrow. The shameful collision between government employees and citizens — children at that — occurred at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.

State of region is strong says local panel

Tourism is without a doubt a driving force in the Golden Isles, but developing a strong workforce and infrastructure for the future are imperative to ensure the local economy remains strong and resilient.