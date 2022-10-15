If you are a passenger in a vehicle that is successfully negotiating narrow roads on sharp mountain curves without guardrails, you would think twice before replacing the driver with someone who was inexperienced. Switching to someone who had never been behind the wheel would be a needless gamble. You would be putting your own future at risk.
One could look at the state’s upcoming gubernatorial election in the same fashion. We did and easily arrived at the conclusion that Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican conservative, is Georgia’s best bet for today and tomorrow.
Gov. Kemp has shown us what sound decision-making and good government can achieve during his first four years in office. Not only did he get us through the worst pandemic in modern history, but he also managed something that few other states, if indeed there were any others, did. He built a stronger economy.
Figures don’t lie. Economic development in Georgia rose to a record level with 379 projects last year alone. Unemployment remains the lowest it has ever been. Job opportunities are growing faster than they can be filled.
A state budget surplus of $5 billion would be the perfect exclamation point at the end of any summary of his first term of office. It is further proof of his economic wherewithal and achievement. He plans to return much of it to the taxpayers of this state.
Gov. Kemp, a family man and businessman, knows about day to day struggles. It is one of the reasons he continues to suspend the state’s gasoline tax. Other states have not done so. Not even liberal lawmakers in Congress have approved such a revenue-cutting measure. Georgians can thank the leadership of Gov. Kemp for the 28.7 cents per gallon break during these times of soaring prices.
It also is refreshing to have a state CEO who has a backbone and who is not afraid to use it. Gov. Kemp stood up to the unwarranted criticism of the Hollywood elite and to the national media, adding to the state’s prosperity in the process. He kept the state open for business when other states were bending to pressure during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and shut down their economies. Today, Georgians have jobs to go to while residents in other states do not.
Gov. Kemp is a proven leader who has expertly piloted this state four years through and around twisting and dangerous roads. Why would anyone even consider replacing a tested pilot with someone who is more mouth than experience?
For these and other reasons, The News endorses the re-election of Gov. Brian Kemp.