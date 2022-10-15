If you are a passenger in a vehicle that is successfully negotiating narrow roads on sharp mountain curves without guardrails, you would think twice before replacing the driver with someone who was inexperienced. Switching to someone who had never been behind the wheel would be a needless gamble. You would be putting your own future at risk.

One could look at the state’s upcoming gubernatorial election in the same fashion. We did and easily arrived at the conclusion that Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican conservative, is Georgia’s best bet for today and tomorrow.

