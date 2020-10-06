COVID-19 continues to haunt the world, this nation and this state. Just last week, the prolific virus even caught the president and first lady. Godspeed on their recovery.
But when the dust settles and the pandemic is only a memory, Georgians will look back over these days and be hard-pressed to find a state that had a better pilot through the microbe storm than Gov. Brian Kemp. Cases of the dreadful virus are down and the state has added thousands of new jobs to its economy.
He accomplished what other states could only hope. He did it without being distracted or becoming iffy at the steering wheel with the legion of critics screaming in his face and shouting in his ear. Now, that’s leadership.
In an address Friday to the Faith and Freedom’s annual Road to Majority conference, Gov. Kemp recapped his legislative accomplishments, the state’s guided response to the coronavirus and Georgia’s economic gains. “Since March, we’ve announced over 170 projects, 19,345 new jobs, and $6.48 billion in investment,” he told the group. “In the first quarter of the new fiscal year, our economic development team announced over 10,000 jobs coming to the Peach State.”
That’s quite a feat when considering it was accomplished during a pandemic that spurred more panic than leadership in other states. The first quarter represents a 50 percent increase in new jobs and an 85 percent increase in new investments compared to the same quarter the previous fiscal year.
Safeguards initiated by Gov. Kemp since the outbreak of the virus are working. The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia are gradually dropping.
As of Friday, hours before the governor gave his speech, the state’s seven-day average of new cases was 1,177, down from 1,219 the previous week.
Fewer patients were hospitalized with the virus too. Last week, the number was 1,273, reflecting a 60 percent decrease from late July’s peak. Sixty percent in just two months.
Georgians have not escaped unscathed. Many have lost loved ones, friends and work associates due to COVID-19 complications since the outbreak.
The battle to remain healthy remains a key part of each of our days. When we will be able to move about freely again is anyone’s guess at this point.
Meanwhile, many of us can breathe easier knowing that leaders like Gov. Kemp are looking at and monitoring the big picture — a picture that includes maintaining the health of Georgians and their future.