Monday was a momentous event for the Golden Isles. For the first time in more than two years, people could look out on St. Simons Sound from St. Simons Island or Jekyll Island without seeing any remnants of the MV Golden Ray.
The massive vessel, which is not what MV stands for but certainly describes the Golden Ray, capsized on Sept. 8, 2019, in the middle of the sound. The 656-foot car hauler was heading out to sea before sunrise that morning with 23 crew, one harbor pilot and almost 4,200 cars on board. Unfortunately, they didn’t make it far after leaving the Port of Brunswick.
A report from the National Transportation Safety Board would lay the blame for the capsizing on incorrect calculations done on the ship’s stability before it left port. A lack of oversight that would have detected the error also contributed to the vessel’s demise.
Thankfully, none of the people on board lost their lives or were severely injured when the accident happened. After rescue was achieved, the next question became how do get the ship out of the sound. It turned out there were no easy answers.
The original estimates in the weeks that followed the crash were that it would be gone by the end of 2019. Those projections turned out to be overly optimistic.
Eventually, it was decided that Unified Command would use the gigantic VB 10,000 and its mighty pulleys to tear the ship into eight sections. There were delays in 2020 thanks to the pandemic and hurricane season, but cutting eventually began in November.
Unified Command had originally projected that each cut would take 24 hours. Again, that was overly optimistic. What salvagers discovered is that this would be a long process. It’s not surprising considering the challenge they were facing.
It was an impressive feat of engineering watching the chains tear through the Golden Ray, but it wasn’t without pitfalls. There were oil spills that fouled beaches and marshes around St. Simons and Jekyll. There was a massive fire that sent a towering plume of black smoke into the sky. There were chain breaks and mechanical issues. It has not been an easy journey to get to this milestone.
Of course, there is still a lot of work to be done. The environmental protection barrier needs to be removed, along with whatever debris fell into its nets from the ship. The effects of having an overturned ship for two years in the waters of our fragile coastal ecosystem will have to be closely monitored. Hopefully there will be no long-term problems, but time will tell.
For now, though, let us celebrate that the eyesore on our pristine vistas is gone. We are grateful to the men and women who have been diligently working to make this happen for the last two years.