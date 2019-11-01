It has been a few good weeks for downtown Brunswick.
First, The Wick 3.0 opened its doors, adding more office space for downtown Brunswick. Then, we learned that Brunswick made a good impression on the producers of “Small Business Revolution,” a TV series that highlights small towns and businesses that have struggled. If selected, the city will be featured in an eight-episode documentary and earn a $500,000 award.
These two pieces of good news are just the latest that point to a significant change coming to downtown Brunswick.
Let’s start with The Wick. Michael Kaufman told us he was nervous when he opened his first edition of The Wick in 2017. A couple of years later, the demand has grown so much that he’s added two more locations. Kaufman deserves to be applauded on taking a chance that this endeavor would succeed.
Affordable office space is important to a business. Whether you are a freelancer or a new business just starting, you need a place where you can conduct business that looks and feels professional. That’s just what The Wick offers, along with a sense of community that can provide a mental boost to any entrepreneur.
As for the TV show, producers of the show have reached out to some of the people that nominated Brunswick. That’s a good sign that Brunswick definitely has a real shot at earning this prestigious honor.
The benefits for being on the show would be put to good use in Brunswick. The prize money includes brick and mortar work and in-kind marketing for the individual businesses and the community. Six businesses will also receive help with their revitalization efforts if the city wins the contest.
Even bigger than that, the exposure of being on TV for the nation to see just how far Brunswick has come is immeasurable. Getting to tell a worldwide audience that Brunswick is ready for a renaissance will take the city to the next level.
Downtown Brunswick has limitless potential. We hope that all the visitors in town this week will take the time to cross the F.J. Torras Causeway and see all that downtown Brunswick has to offer. The shops, restaurants and other establishments have created a unique atmosphere for the area, and First Friday is a great way to see all the area has to offer.
The good news keeps rolling in for downtown Brunswick. If we can keep this momentum rolling, it’s not a matter of if downtown Brunswick will return to its former prominence, it’s a matter of when.