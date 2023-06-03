The Glynn County Commission should consider the hiring of Scott Ebner as Glynn County Police Chief as its last chance to get the right man for the job.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal indicated during a recent media roundtable before Ebner was hired that he understands how high the stakes are with the new hire.
“It is imperative that we get this right,” Neal said.
The Golden Isles community has watched for nearly a decade as instability at the top has plagued the Glynn County Police Department. Ebner now must address those issues if the department is to be the type of law enforcement agency the commission and the community want it to be.
To be clear, Ebner is highly qualified for the job. He has more than three decades of experience at all levels of law enforcement which makes him capable of leading the department in the right direction. He also has shown in the short time he’s been in Glynn County as public safety director that he is an affable and genuine person, which will serve him well as police chief.
But if his tenure is short-lived, like has been the case with each chief since the retirement of the late Chief Matt Doering, the commission must be compelled to let the voters decide if it is time for the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office to handle daily law-enforcement duties. That’s how it works in more than 145 other counties in Georgia. It will also work here.
Glynn County is the 30th largest county by population in Georgia. Our roughly 85,000 residents would be better served, and with less expense, by our deputies whose force would be multiplied by adding the officers already serving with the county police department. This works in counties like Coweta, 144,000 people, Houston, 161,177 people, and others larger than those.
Also like in those counties, the head of the agency charged with day-to-day law enforcement, the sheriff, would be accountable to all the voters of Glynn County, not just a group of seven commissioners with their own political agendas as is the case with the county police department.
The Glynn County Police Department, despite some issues that have tarnished its reputation over the years, does a mostly admirable job protecting and serving the people of Glynn County. But if its leadership remains a revolving door, we will never have the police force we deserve.
We wish Ebner the best in his new job, but it’s time to change the system.