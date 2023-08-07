Summer is technically not over yet, at least by most standards. Fall, in terms of meteorology, doesn’t start until Sept. 1 while astronomical fall begins on Sept. 23.
Of course for anyone who is a kid or teenager — or the parent or guardian of a kid or teenager — summer comes to an end this week as public and private schools in Glynn County open for the new school year.
The start of a new school year is always a monumental milestone in the passage of time. For some kids, this will be their first year as students. There will likely be a tear or two shed on the first day — by both kids and parents.
For high school seniors, this is their last first day. This is the last year before they have to take the next step into the real word. Whatever that next step is — a two- or four-year college, joining the workforce, signing up for military service, etc. — we hope that all the seniors take the time to enjoy their senior year.
Also seniors, take a moment to thank those who have helped you along your educational journey. It is cliché to say it takes a village to raise a child, but for many there is a robust support system of family, teachers, coaches, administrators and others who have helped guide you to this point.
Speaking of gratitude, we would like to thank all of the educators who have made it their life’s mission to help steer the next generation down the right path. Teachers, paraprofessionals, coaches, guidance counselors, administration officials and others who work in education do it because it is a calling. They are tasked with the difficult job of helping mold future generations, and it is not a task any of them take lightly.
Parents can best help their child’s education by being involved in it. Ask your child what they are studying and if they need any help.
For younger students, setting time aside to read with them can be extremely beneficial to their development of literacy skills. Studies have shown the importance of reading at grade level by the time students reach the third grade as those students are less likely to drop out of school.
Hopefully this school year will be a great year for students, parents and educators. There will likely be trying times throughout the year, but we are certain that the teachers and educational leaders we have in Glynn County can handle any crisis that comes their way.