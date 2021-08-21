One of the most wonderful times of the year kicked off across Georgia on Friday night as high school football season officially began. While Texas may be known for its high school football, you would be hard-pressed to find a state that has better high school football than Georgia.

The Peach State has been churning out some of the best high school talent in the country for the last couple of decades. All of the top college programs across the country make recruiting Georgia a top priority. That includes coming by the Georgia coast to try and lure our top athletes.

Glynn County and its neighbors to the north and south, McIntosh and Camden counties, have established themselves as a must-visit area for college programs of all shapes and sizes. When signing day comes around, athletes from Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, Frederica Academy, McIntosh County Academy and Camden County earn scholarships to a wide variety of colleges thanks to their work on the field and in the classroom.

That success doesn’t happen overnight. Athletes put in long hours during the winter, spring and summer to get ready for the fall. While they are doing that, they are also going through the academic rigors of high school.

Extracurricular activities for students have a lot of benefits. One of the things it teaches is time management, a skill that students will definitely put to use long after they leave school.

Student athletes are no different. They have to learn how to balance school, practice, training and other things.

It is one of the many benefits that students receive while playing football and other sports. They also learn other key lessons such as how to work with teammates, how to overcome adversity and other useful skills that will serve them well later in life.

There is another key component to the players’ success both on the field and off — their support system. Coaches, school facility and staff, parents, family members and others help provide guidance and support to help these students not only succeed on the field, but also in the classroom and life as well.

We are very appreciative of the work coaches do, spending every day with their athletes to not only improve their games, but to teach them important life lessons. The same goes to the school staff, families and others who support the students so that they can give it their best on the field on Friday nights.

We wish the athletes and coaches the best of luck for this upcoming season.

