Tis the season to go back to school. Glynn County Schools students returned a couple of weeks ago. Frederica Academy students went back last week. Now, it is College of Coastal Georgia’s turn.
Classes for the fall semester start today at College of Coastal Georgia. Students spent Saturday moving into their new dorm rooms with the help of family, friends and college officials.
For those returning to college, we wish you continued luck in your pursuit of a degree. Hard work and perseverance have carried you to this point, and if you continue to invest in both you will make it through to the end with more than just a diploma. You will have an experience that shows you can succeed in the toughest of environments. That knowledge, and what you learn from your professors, will play a big role in your life going forward.
We want to welcome all the freshmen and any other students who are stepping onto Coastal’s campus for the first time. We are glad that you chose to continue your education in the Golden Isles.
College of Coastal Georgia and the Golden Isles have a lot to offer. Since becoming a four-year institution less than a decade ago, the college has grown in every conceivable way. It has more degree programs, more students on campus and more residence halls to house the students.
The expansion extends to the college’s athletic department. There is always a sport in season at College of Coastal Georgia, and the student-athletes are pretty talented. Volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s tennis all made their respective NAIA national tournaments last season.
While we want you to focus on your studies and strive to succeed academically, we also hope that you get to enjoy the Golden Isles in all of its glory. There is plenty of fun to be had in the Isles — from a revitalized downtown Brunswick to the beaches of St. Simons and Jekyll islands.
We want you to feel like part of the community. We want you to share your input on things happening at the local level. College of Coastal Georgia is a big part of this community, and we want you to be involved too.
We hope you get the opportunity to take advantage of all this area has to offer. We hope that, after you toss your cap and get your diploma, the Golden Isles will have made such an impression that you want to stay in the area.
That may be a few years away, but there’s nothing wrong with keeping an eye on the future. Just don’t forget to study.
To the teachers, staff, students and everyone else that helps make Coastal Georgia run, we wish that this school year is the best it can be.