Anyone with knowledge of the county seat of this coastal community would be inclined to think that all five city commissioners would be head over heels to new housing opportunities within the boundaries of the municipality they govern. After all, it was just last month that Mayor Cosby Johnson was calling out “slumlords” for the poor housing they are providing city residents.
More housing options just might put some of the “slumlords” the mayor was referring to on notice. If nothing else, it would increase the availability and selection of housing for both single individuals and married couples who want to remain close to the core of the city.
This is not to say that commissioners should blindly accept every new housing proposal and rezoning request that comes their way. As the city’s elected guardians, they should do everything within their power to ensure that new housing plans will be harmless, if not beneficial, to their area of jurisdiction. That includes making sure housing proposals are free of any long-term, overbearing negative impacts on surrounding residents. Exempted, of course, are construction noise and traffic, both of which are temporary.
It is good business for a developer to want to make sure a new apartment complex is attractive and accommodating to potential tenants. That includes providing adequate parking within easy walking distance and any other conveniences 21st century Americans are accustomed to having and expecting.
Of course, commissioners who take their oath of office seriously must consider the impact of large apartment complexes on established neighborhoods. Generally speaking, a multi-unit apartment complex is an unwelcome intrusion in a subdivision of single-family dwellings. Their introduction often means more traffic and more speeding violations in an area where children play, a grave safety concern to parents and rightly so.
There are other issues the city must take into consideration, but there is always room for compromise in a community that is in need of decent housing. For every potential issue there is a potential solution, especially since commissioners are controllers of the rulebook.