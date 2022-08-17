One of the more recent but no less spectacular traditions in the Golden Isles is the annual golf cart parade that takes place on St. Simons Island every Fourth of July.
People deck out their golf carts in their best patriotic decorations, line up at Mallery Park and drive through the Pier Village and back while tossing out candy and other goodies to the people lining the streets. There were so many carts participating in this year’s event that the carts wrapped around the streets surrounding the park.
The parade may be the only time when most island residents are happy to see golf carts. The vehicles are a nuisance for some the rest of the year.
Golf carts are one of the issues District 2 County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons and Sea islands, will discuss at a town hall set for 6:30 p.m. today at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Fendig told The News that he gets a lot of complaints about golf carts on the island. Those complaints include golf cart drivers who fail to pull off the road to let faster vehicles pass, underage children driving carts, using the same pathways as cyclists and pedestrians and failure to obey general traffic laws.
There are rules about what roads carts can drive on. Low Speed Vehicles — electric vehicles that can go faster than 20 mph but not exceed 25 mph — cannot go on any roads with a speed limit above 35 mph. Personal Transport Vehicles — carts that can’t exceed 20 mph — are restricted to roads where the speed limit is 25 mph or under.
As to who can drive a golf cart around, well it is the same as a regular vehicle. You have to have a valid driver’s license to operate a cart on public roads. Other typical laws also apply, like everyone along for the ride has to be buckled up. Carts that are going on the road also need headlights, taillights, rearview mirrors, brake lights and turn signals.
If drivers refuse to adhere to the rules, steep fines might make them learn the dos and don’ts of driving carts on a right-of-way. While no one wants to be stuck behind a golf cart on a major thoroughfare, the biggest concern is safety. A sudden slowdown on a road with higher speeds could lead to an accident with significant injury or even death.
Fendig said he has no inclination to ban carts on the island because they are a part of the island’s culture. A ban would be an extreme reaction, but it is imperative that golf cart drivers follow the rules of the road.
If stepping up enforcement isn’t enough to quell the problem, all options should be on the table before someone gets hurt or killed.