One of the more recent but no less spectacular traditions in the Golden Isles is the annual golf cart parade that takes place on St. Simons Island every Fourth of July.

People deck out their golf carts in their best patriotic decorations, line up at Mallery Park and drive through the Pier Village and back while tossing out candy and other goodies to the people lining the streets. There were so many carts participating in this year’s event that the carts wrapped around the streets surrounding the park.

