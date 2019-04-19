How do you get out the word that you are open for business? That is a question that government and business leaders in the Golden Isles have wrestled with when it comes to attracting more industry to our area.
Like any business, nothing works as well as word of mouth. That is what makes last week’s Red Carpet Tour so important for the Isles.
Corporate leaders from across the world got to see the Golden Isles up close last week as part of the tour. Local business leaders came out in full force to greet the visitors when they arrived.
The tour travels to a different region of the state each year to showcase Georgia’s diverse regions. While it’s designed to generate new business, it’s also about showing off the quality of life in the area. The Golden Isles is impressive in both capacities.
On the business side, we have a bevy of advantages from which industries could benefit. Glynn County is well-positioned when it comes to transporting goods and supplies with quick access to Interstate 95, a world-class port and two airports. There are also plenty of acres just waiting for someone to transform them into an industrial staple.
On the personal side, the amenities Glynn has goes beyond business and can easily trump some much-larger cities.
You can’t drive a golfball without hitting one of the area’s famed golf courses. The beaches of St. Simons and Jekyll are perfect for a relaxing afternoon. Our schools are performing at high rates, and the weather is pretty nice year-round.
We also already have industries that are thriving in our area. Tourism stands out the most with resorts like Sea Island and a plethora of hotels on St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island and Brunswick. There is significant convention space in the area between Jekyll Island, the new library downtown and what’s available on St. Simons Island.
If you build here, others will want to come and work here because of all the Isles has to offer.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority put on a great show that impressed the visitors.
We believe there is game-changing industry out there with hundreds of jobs or maybe a handful of smaller industries that could provide significant job gains for the area.
The chamber and development authority have worked hard to make that happen. We hope industry leaders see the same promise and lifestyle in the Golden Isles that has attracted so many others to this place.