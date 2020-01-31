The nature of giving in Glynn County never ceases to amaze us. Whether it is reacting to a health emergency affecting the whole world or helping out a worthy cause close to home, organizations in the Isles do a great job of giving back to help make the world a better place. We have seen two examples of that this week.
Globally, the biggest crisis right now is the expanding coronavirus outbreak that began in China and has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the China coronavirus as a global health emergency. Already, 171 people have died from the virus, while more than 8,200 people have been infected.
For those who aren’t familiar with the term, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals and then get spread to people. Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is perhaps the most famous coronavirus after global outbreak in 2003 affected thousands across the world.
Coronaviruses are believed to be spread person to person mainly by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This would make things like respiratory masks very helpful during an outbreak.
MAP loaded up more than a million mask in Brunswick on Wednesday that were bound for areas affected by the outbreak in China. The shipment will also contain more than 10,000 protective suits and 280,000 pairs of exam gloves to help health professionals working with sick patients.
It is no surprise to see MAP answer the call when needed. The organization shipped out every respiratory mask it had to help fight the spread of this new disease. MAP continues to be a beacon of giving for the entire world, as it is also sending supplies to other areas affected by other disasters as well. We are proud to have them based here in Brunswick.
Closer to home, a group of women who wanted to give back more to the community made their first donation on Thursday. The group, 100 Women Who Care, has a no-fuss approach that is worth emulating. One hundred women agree to make a $100 donation four times a year.
The group meets every few months to decide on a nonprofit to give the money to. Their first donation went out Thursday to Memory Matters, a nonprofit that offers programs for those suffering from memory impairment and their caregivers.
This new group has already exceeded expectations by having 170 women give to its first offering. We hope that number rises even more as people see the good work that can be done.
We congratulate 100 Women Who Care for adding to the tremendous legacy of organizations in our area that give back to worthy causes. It is proof that the Isles’ giving spirit is not only alive, but that it is still growing ever larger.