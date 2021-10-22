Even with a wealth of entertainment options at our fingertips — everything from streaming music and video games to the created content of YouTube, TikTok and other platforms — there is still something awe-inspiring about scripted movies and television. It’s hard to find anything that matches the enjoyment of discussing the latest developments in your favorite TV show or going to see the next big movie that everybody has to see.
If you watch through the credits of your favorite movie or TV show, don’t be surprised if you find a logo featuring a peach with the words “Made in Georgia” prominently featured. The state has become the Hollywood of the South, if you will, in terms of filming movies and TV shows.
The state became a haven for movie-making when it started offering tax credits to filmmakers in 2008 if they filmed their movies in the state. Those incentives have worked better than anyone could have imagined. A Capitol Beat News Service story in July reported that movie and TV productions accounted for $4 billion in direct spending.
The Golden Isles has gotten a slice of the state’s movie pie. In July, the Netflix series “Pieces of Her” filmed in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. On Friday, the Golden Isles officially becomes part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the sequel to Black Panther will begin filming at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
To accommodate the filming, the park will be closed through at least Nov. 8. The studio, Kimoyo Productions, will pay the city $15,000 for using the park and an additional $1,000 a day if filming goes beyond Nov. 8.
While it is a hassle to have to close a city park on short notice, the city commission made a good decision to accept the studio’s offer. The money being paid by the studio is nice but more than that, it shows that the Golden Isles is flexible and willing to work with filmmakers. And getting to be part of one of the biggest movie franchises in the world is nothing to sneeze at. The Black Panther sequel is bound to draw millions into the theater whenever it comes out. To play a role in bringing it to the screen is quite the feather in the city’s cap.
Reputation means a lot in the film industry, and the Isles is showing that it is willing to work with studios to cater to their needs. Word will spread and more people will consider bringing their productions to the area.
We look forward to seeing all of the Isles’ familiar scenery at the movies and on our TVs.