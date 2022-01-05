The new year started off on a sad note as Brunswick and the Golden Isles lost one of its most treasured supporters. Community luminary Bill Brown passed away at the age of 103 on Saturday, shortly after 2022’s arrival.
To understand how respected Brown was by pretty much everyone in the Isles, you need only to look at the big celebration that was hosted when he turned 100 in December 2018. There was a long line of well-wishers — including government leaders and community stakeholders — waiting to shake Brown’s hand and wish him a happy birthday.
Anyone who has ever met Brown could tell you why the line was so long. He didn’t consider people as strangers, just friends he hadn’t met yet. That philosophy worked as his daughter, Marian Lawlor, told The News that she “never met anyone who didn’t love him. And he loved everyone. He was truly a friend to all.”
That same enthusiasm branched out to other facets of Brown’s life. One of Brown’s long-time friends, Glynn County Clerk of Superior Court Ron Adams, said Brown was one of the most optimistic people he ever met.
Brown also had an incredible sense of community and wanted what was best for Brunswick and the Golden Isles. He served on a variety of local boards to help achieve that goal. That trait was also seen in his real estate dealings, as he was known to offer good deals to budding new business owners and charitable efforts.
Brown was also no stranger to many of the reporters and editors that have come through The News. He was not only a great source for stories as a fountain of local knowledge, but he also had no problem sharing his views on many subjects. Any conversation with him was by far the highlight of the day.
It hurts to lose such a good man as Bill Brown, but there is something all of us can do to help ensure his legacy lives on. We should follow in his footsteps when it comes to how we deal with each other. Let us not treat each other like strangers, but as friends who haven’t met yet.
We could also all learn from his devotion to Brunswick and the Golden Isles. He wanted what was best for the community. If we all maintain that line of thought, this part of the state will continue to thrive for future generations.
We grieve with the friends, family and the rest of the community that knew Brown and hope that everyone learns to embrace life as he did. Rest in peace, Bill.