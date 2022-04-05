The man the Glynn County Commission plans to hire to replace County Manager Alan Ours sounds impressive on paper, but commissioners have to know there is a world of difference between running a civilian community and a federal employee training center. Hopefully William “Bill” Fallon, deputy director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, will be up to the task.
As commissioners are quick to point out, Fallon is responsible for a $400 million annual budget and more than 1,200 employees. What might sound like a perfect fit pales somewhat when taking in consideration that he has had the deputy director’s job only since May 2016. That’s roughly five years, just over two of which were during a pandemic that saw on and off training and reduced student enrollment.
As deputy director of a U.S. government facility, Fallon depends on Congress and federal dollars to cover expenses even during the worst of times, including hurricanes and pandemics. A county manager must depend on the tax dollars generated by 85,000 residents, thousands of tourists and hundreds of businesses, all of which have taken a small or large hit during COVID-19.
Then there is the obvious: the world of difference between managing a training center and a county, especially one like Glynn, which is experiencing practically every growth problem imaginable.
The community might feel more comfortable with the commission’s selection had it not been for that fiasco a year ago. Some members of the commission wanted to offer the job to Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman, even though Chapman had not gone through the proper channels to apply for the position and had failed to meet the requested criteria. Admittedly, it casts some doubt on the commission’s decision-making prowess.
As with Chapman, Fallon also fails to meet all the criteria the commission initially said it wanted in a new manager. He lacks both the academic background and job experience, the very same issues raised by those opposed to the Chapman nomination.
This is not to say Fallon will be unable to do the job or handle the everyday duties of the office. We pray the commission is making the right choice and that Fallon proves to be an excellent manager.
One way or the other, the community may soon find out. If Fallon accepts the commission’s offer, he could be on the job as early as May.