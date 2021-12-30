It’s been close to two years since the highly contagious respiratory disease known as COVID-19 was first reported to have reached American shores, and some in St. Marys are looking to memorialize their neighbors and fellow residents who died as a result of the virus. Glynn County might want to consider one of its own.
As a committee of citizens in St. Marys work to raise money for a remembrance park in honor of healthcare workers and those who died due to COVID-19 in the city, it’s important to remember the scope of the pandemic.
In January 2020 the CDC deployed a team to Washington state to assist with the first known outbreak of the virus — which originated in the Wuhan province of China — in the United States. In March, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced two Georgia residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the first known in the state.
Since then, the CDC estimates around 817,000 Americans have died. The figure includes 26,000 Georgians, according to state health officials.
Given Glynn County’s estimated population of roughly 86,000, 306 deaths over a two-year period may seem like a small number, though not to everyone, it’s important to note. To those for whom one of the 306 was a father, mother, brother, sister, relative or friend, the figure is very real.
A loss is not greater if a loved one succumbs to one illness over another, however. More Georgians passed away from the flu in 2019 than have died with COVID-19. Measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have helped to drastically lower the rate of influenza in the state, according to the CDC, but it’s far from zero.
Rather than a park to memorialize specifically those who died due to COVID-19, the Golden Isles would benefit from a park to recognize the ongoing service of healthcare workers throughout history and into the future, not simply the last two years.
A new park would also create more green space for the citizens of Glynn County, who are woefully lacking in that regard. Unless you live on an island or in downtown Brunswick, you likely don’t live within walking distance of a park. Such an initiative could fill the gap for a less dense area of the county.
But such an effort needs someone or a group of someones to lead the charge. Camden County has St. Marys resident Allan Giese and the members of the park planning committee, but no one in Glynn has stepped up to take on what would be a worthy project.
To be sure, it would be no small feat. The St. Marys park is anticipated to cost upwards of $25,000, but through two years of a global pandemic, Glynn County has proven to be just as giving and charitable.
If you or your organization is up to the task, consider this your sign.