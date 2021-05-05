A vacant lot in the Glynn Haven neighborhood used to be home to a church. One day, the church was torn down by an eager developer looking to build on the site. The only problem is the developer was a little overzealous and didn’t have the proper permits to build.
The lot has remained vacant for almost four years — well, not completely vacant. The neighborhood kids saw a perfect place to construct a series of forts out of some scraps. They even put up a sign proclaiming it as “Shanty Town.”
The lot, located between Atlantic Drive and Palmetto Street on St. Simons Island, could have a new purpose soon. An effort is well under way to turn the vacant lot into a proper park that will serve those living in and around the Glynn Haven community.
The Glynn County Commission is on board with buying the land, but it is looking for community help to fund the purchase. The goal is to raise $200,000 and combine the money with funds from the county to buy the lot.
The preservation of green space is an important endeavor, especially with the proliferation of development the island has undergone in the last couple of decades. It is wonderful to see a community try to step up and preserve the 1.2-acre tract that no doubt would draw significant interest from developers looking to add more housing in an area that’s already dense with homes.
It’s not the first time we have seen a community take such measures. The Sea Palms West Community Association took matters into its own hands to buy the resort’s West Nine golf course to maintain the space as green space in 2018.
For the county to proceed in Glynn Haven, though, the first step must be achieved, which is to reach the funding goal. The original deadline was April 30, but the date has since been extended. As of last week, Jennifer Fussell, marketing director for the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, said $114,000 has already been raised. A letter that ran in Tuesday’s edition of The News said that more than $140,000 has been committed to the project. That is a jump of more than $26,000 in just a few days.
If you have the means to contribute, we encourage you to support the effort to turn the former Glynn Haven Baptist Church into a public park. Not only is your gift tax-deductible, but you also will be supporting a worthy cause.
Contact the Coastal Georgia Foundation at 912-324-4120 or info@coastalgeorgiafoundation.org to inquire about making a donation.