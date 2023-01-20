Public safety. For many, what comes to mind are flashing lights and wailing sirens, break-ins and burning buildings. One role not often considered a first responder, despite being the first to respond in some scenarios, is the lifeguard.
The Golden Isles appeals to more and more tourists every year. They come in droves, to the point that tourism officials no longer consider St. Simons Island to have an “off-season” in the way it was once understood.
We know what they’re here for. St. Simons Island is blessed with three miles of unbroken beach, a testament to the beauty of the natural world. It’s also lots of territory to cover for a crew of lifeguards, most of whom are students.
The average day involves warning people who are acting foolish, and not taking their own safety seriously. Sometimes the folks who have their parades rained on don’t appreciate it, as one lifeguard told The News. Most days, the worst one has to deal with is a few minor jellyfish stings and applications of first aid. But sometimes, you do get real trouble.
If you doubt for a second the essential duties a lifeguard performs, look at two of the more high-profile incidents in 2022. In August, a county lifeguard pulled a 4-year-old out of the surf and kept him alive with CPR until the Glynn County Fire Department’s Water Rescue Unit could get to the scene.
A few months earlier, a team pulled a man out of the water and administered 12 CPR cycles. One CPR cycle consists of 30 chest compressions and two breaths. One lifeguard present, Abby Glotzbach, called it one of the most rewarding yet nerve-racking moments during her time as a lifeguard.
If you’re a high school or college student looking for a summer job, it’s hard to find one more rewarding or worthy of commendation.
Earlier this week, the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department announced it had open positions for lifeguards to staff the beaches on St. Simons Island. Lifeguards will begin conducting sandbar patrols in April and staff the beaches full-time, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
As of Thursday, 21 of those positions were open. Some who worked the beaches last year will undoubtedly return this year, says Gurganus, but you can’t stake the safety of beachgoers on that, so the recreation department is pushing as hard as it can for new applicants.
One must simply be 16 years old or older, and get certified by the American Red Cross before taking a seat in one of the big lifeguard chairs.