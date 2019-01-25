The conference center was packed Tuesday at College of Coastal Georgia for a very important discussion about sea-level rise. Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce put on the event to address the elephant in the room many coastal cities are facing.
The first thing that was laid out is what danger we could be facing. Jill Gambill, public service faculty and coastal resilience specialist for the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, went through the latest projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“Looking to the future, (the NOAA) predicts between 1.4 to 10.5 feet of sea-level rise in Glynn County by 2100,” Gambill said. She acknowledged that is a huge range to plan for but added that modeling is improving to allow agencies like NOAA to better predict local impacts of sea-level rise, including which regions will be harder hit than others. According to a 2017 study by professors at the University of Florida, the Southeastern U.S. coast is especially vulnerable to sea-level rise.
The real danger is obviously increased flooding. Gambill said the number of days involving high-tide flooding in the county could range from 76 days to nearly every day by the year 2100.
Communities along the coast are already preparing to deal with the side effects that might come from sea-level rise.
Tybee Island and St. Marys adopted plans that Gambill helped design. Savannah and Chatham County are doing things like working on urban tree nurseries, establishing a landscape management workforce development program, looking at green infrastructure on underutilized flood-susceptible lots and ways to mitigate flooding, especially in low-income areas.
Glynn County needs to follow the lead of those cities and make sure our infrastructure is prepared for the worst-case scenario. Mapping out an official plan, like Tybee Island and St. Marys have, would be a good place to start.
Some steps have already been taken. The Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission has done a good job the last couple of years of upgrading the system. The city of Brunswick started assessing fees this year for a stormwater utility to improve drainage in the city.
The next goal should be putting all of our heads together and coming up with a plan that can mitigate whatever the future brings. Working together, we may be able to stem the rising tide.