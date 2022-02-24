One year. More than that, in fact. It has been more than a year since the government of Glynn County was informed it needed a new full-time manager.
What gives?
Former Glynn County Manager Alan Ours presented commissioners, his immediate bosses, official notice on Feb. 18, 2021, of his intent to vacate the post in six months. He had planned to stay on until August. For whatever reason or reasons, commissioners decided to terminate his contract instead and sent him packing in April.
Today, more than 12 months after they should have launched a search for a new county manager, the post remains without a long-term occupant.
It was filled for a while with the assistant county manager, who soon left, and is now being served on a temporary basis by an interim manager. Meanwhile, “the search,” whatever that means or entails to the seven members of the Glynn County Commission today, goes on.
Hopefully commissioners will spare the community further disruptions following last summer’s controversial misstep. A number of commission members wanted to hand the job to Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman. Chapman is certainly a man of integrity and a dedicated public servant, but he did not go through the proper application process, nor did he meet the basic requirements for the position. Efforts by the commissioners who strongly advocated him for the job hit quicksand, setting back the hiring process by months.
Interim county managers are fine, but this growing community urgently needs an individual who will stand at the helm for more than a short while. It requires a qualified individual who will not only monitor where the county is today, but someone who will also look back at where it was yesterday and set a steady course for the future.
Don’t get us wrong. Glynn County has, for the most part, cruised safely through some tricky times since the departure of Alan Ours. Credit strong department leaders for that, including the new leadership at the police department. Having a knowledgeable and supportive interim manager has helped.
Get them the consistent and unified guidance necessary to plan for tomorrow. Put politics and self-serving agendas aside and find them and this community a man or woman with the education and experience to lead this coastal community through the next decade and beyond.