If they haven’t already, Glynn County commissioners might want to ask Republic Services how much the company will save when it formally removes glass from its recyclables list on Jan. 1, 2021. On behalf of Republic, the county is instructing residents to stop adding empty glass bottles or containers to Republic’s recycling bins.
While recycling is supposedly thrown in Republic’s curbside garbage pickup as a free service to residents, few are that naive or dull on economics to think the company is not profiting from the bimonthly collections. It figures somewhere in its bottom-line contract costs, rest assured.
The county found an option for those who wish to continue recycling glass, but they will have to haul it themselves. They can deposit glass at one of two sites for disposal, one on the mainland and the other one on St. Simons Island. It seems a company that is building a facility in Beaufort, S.C., is interested in obtaining the glass for recycling for its own use.
It is going to be interesting to see how many residents take the county up on this alternative. Without the convenience of simply tossing glass into a wheeled container and rolling it out to the curb every two weeks, it’s a sure bet that much of the glass in this community will end up with the rest of the garbage. Because glass is heavy, in bulk it will increase the weight of garbage loads transported to landfills, which will lead to higher disposal costs and, eventually, an elevated annual household rate for everyone.
There’s also the letdown to those who feel they are helping to save the planet by recycling what can be reprocessed for other uses.
Many of these environmentally conscientious people will make the drive to unload discarded glass, though not all will be able to due to transportation issues or time constraints. Consequently, their glass also will wind up in garbage containers.
When announcing the cessation of glass recycling, the county said the market for the material had deflated to the point where it was no longer profitable for Republic to continue to collect it. Just how much research went into this conclusion before deleting glass from the list of recyclables?
The county, acknowledging rejecting glass will save Republic money, surely would have asked that question and received an acceptable answer before consenting to the elimination. It might also have asked whether any of the savings will be passed onto customers.
If it didn’t, then it should.