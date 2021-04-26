Having something taken away through no fault of your own is a tough pill to swallow. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, there were without a doubt a lot of people who felt this way as our way of life was halted to keep the disease in check as much as possible.
While all citizens were affected, students were especially hit hard by the efforts to reduce COVID-19’s spread. They could no longer go to school where they not only learned, but spent countless hours surrounded by people their own age and making the kind of bonds that can last a lifetime.
Some of those bonds are forged not only in school but on athletic teams. When schools went virtual last spring due to the pandemic, many athletes lost their seasons as well as they were in the middle of their spring seasons. Soccer, tennis, baseball, track and field, golf and others would not get to finish what they started through no fault of their own.
Gratefully, we are in a better place with the pandemic more than a year later. There are a plethora of options for vaccines, and they have been proven to be largely effective. The country is starting to open up more as the end of the pandemic gets closer and closer, though we must remain cautious until we are completely out of the woods.
One of the biggest signs that we are getting back to normal has been on the pitches, courts and fields this spring. Athletes from all of our local schools are back to playing the sports they missed out on last year. This time, it looks like they will get to complete the year on their own terms.
It comes as no surprise to us that, for many of our local squads, those terms will include the playoffs. We’ve already seen the Glynn Academy girls and boys soccer squads, and the Brunswick High boys pick up playoff wins. Their second-round matches will be this week, and we hope to see them continue their drives for a state title. The Glynn Academy boys tennis team also already has a playoff win under its belt.
Glynn baseball begins its playoffs this week. Meanwhile, the Frederica Academy golf team is taking aim today at its 13th straight Georgia Independent School Association state title at the GISA tournament at Brunswick Country Club.
There will no doubt be more teams playoff bound as the seasons draw to a close. We are grateful that the student athletes are getting the chance to not only have their seasons, but play them to their natural conclusions.
Good luck to all of our local teams.