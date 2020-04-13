There are a lot of experiences that have been lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of those people will have the chance to experience again one day, whether it is sitting in the pews every Sunday at your church, enjoying a nice night out at your favorite restaurant or any of a host of other activities that have been affected by this crisis.
For some, though, there are experiences they will not get the chance to relive. One of the unwanted realities of social distancing has been the lack of spring high school sports. Athletes in sports such as baseball, soccer, tennis, track and field, and golf had their seasons cut short in the aftermath of the pandemic.
For the juniors, sophomores and freshmen on those teams, they will hopefully get another chance at getting back on the field next spring.
For senior athletes though, this was their last chance to suit up for their respective schools.
Because of a situation that was totally out of their control, they will not get to have that full experience of closing out their senior year on their terms. Some may go on to play at the college level, but for many this was likely their last chance to play a sport that they love in a competitive environment.
They won’t have that one last chance to make the playoffs and vie for a coveted state championship. Their last match, last serve, last at-bat came way too soon. It is an unceremonious way to end something that has brought so much joy to many.
If playing a sport teaches an athlete just one thing, it is how to keep going when things don’t go your way. Sports are one of the best ways we have to teach how to handle adversity. It happens in every game and every practice, and how you deal with it usually determines if your team will win or lose.
We appreciate all the hard work all of our student athletes have put in this year. We are especially sorry that the spring athletes didn’t get the chance to completely show off the gains from their hard work this spring. We look forward to seeing the underclassmen return next spring.
For the seniors, we know this wasn’t the season you dreamed of when the year started. We thank you for being outstanding representatives of our schools and wish you the best of luck going forward.
Take the lessons you have learned from playing and continue to apply them to your life. Do that, and you will be able to tackle any adversity that comes your way.