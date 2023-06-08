If you visit the American Red Cross website for their blood services, you will find a disturbing bit of news that has unfortunately become too common. There is a dire, immediate need for blood donations.
Among the many initiatives of the Red Cross, it is at the forefront when it comes to donating blood, but the organization had a rough May. The Red Cross collected 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed last month to meet the needs of patients.
We don’t tend to think about blood unless it starts to leave our bodies. It is among the many things that we need to survive that many people might not realize is in high demand.
According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood or platelets. That amounts to approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells that are needed every day across the country, along with 5,000 units of platelets and 6,500 units of plasma.
Blood, platelets and plasma are used for a variety of medical reasons in hospitals. There are the obvious emergencies — vehicle crashes, other accidents, etc. A single car accident victim could require as many as 100 units of blood, according to the Red Cross.
Patients will illnesses also have a desperate need for blood transfusions. Patients with sickle cell disease, which affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S., can require blood transfusions throughout their lives. Many cancer patients also need blood, sometimes daily, for chemotherapy treatments.
When you put all of those use cases to numbers, it comes out to about 43,000 pints of donated blood used each day in the U.S. and Canada, according to givingblood.org. So when the Red Cross has a shortage like it did in May, it can become a problem that affects a lot of people. The problem is exasperated by the fact that less than 40% of people in the U.S. are eligible to donate blood.
The requirements for donating blood vary depending on a variety of factors, but in general you need to be at least 17 years old, in good general health and feeling well and you can’t have donated blood in the last 56 days. More information about specific requirements can be found online at www.redcrossblood.org, along with a list of upcoming blood drives in the Golden Isles.
If you meet the requirements, we encourage you to give back to your community by donating blood. One donation could save as many as three lives.