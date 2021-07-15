It’s happening. COVID-19 looks as though it’s trying to make a comeback. Question is, what are the majority of Coastal Georgians who have failed or declined to get one of the vaccines offered against the potentially deadly virus going to do about it?
If “nothing” is the answer, then expect the upcoming fall and winter, and possibly even beyond that, to be much the same as last fall and winter.
Southeast Georgia Health System expressed concern this week when it found itself dealing with 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus at its two primary facilities in Glynn and Camden counties. Nine cases of COVID were being treated at the Brunswick hospital. Eleven were receiving medical attention at the hospital in St. Marys.
That’s a clear warning, one that should be taken seriously.
It really should come as no surprise, not when considering the low percentage of the populations in Glynn and Camden counties who have bothered to get vaccinated. For Glynn County, the figure is 38 percent, the health system reported.
It’s even lower than that in Camden County. In the county that is the homeport for one of the nation’s critically important forces of nuclear deterrence, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, only 27 percent of the population is vaccinated.
Health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that a 70 percent vaccination rate is required to achieve what it refers to as herd immunity.
Fear is at work among some reluctant recipients. People are afraid to submit themselves to one of the vaccines, products of education and science. Such apprehension is difficult to rinse away, regardless of the pile of testimonials or facts thrown at it.
For others, it’s just a matter of making time to visit a hospital, health department or one of the pop-up clinics to get it done. The following advice is for those who fall in this category: take the time and get it done. The coronavirus can cause death. Do not risk your life or anyone else’s just because you think you’re too busy to roll up your sleeve and sit a few minutes.
At the very least, those who refuse to take the shot, for whatever reason or reasons, are urged to follow CDC guidelines for their own protection, as well as for the protection of loved ones and everyone else. Wear a mask when in public, maintain a safe distance from others and stay home and contact your doctor if sick. Everyone should continue the wise practice of washing hands.
Without the cooperation of the unvaccinated, there’s no telling when it will truly be safe for everyone to freely move about again.