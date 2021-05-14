The economic damage done during the COVID-19 pandemic has been excruciating for millions of people across the nation. While it pales in comparison to the hundreds of thousands who have lost their lives from the virus, many people lost their way to provide for their families because of the pandemic and the economic stress it has caused.
Though it took a lot of effort in Congress, the government stepped up to help those in need with enhanced unemployment benefits. The help was appreciated, but it can’t last forever. When the time was right, people would have to reenter the workforce.
That time is now. It is time to get Americans back to work.
You can’t go far in Glynn County without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign posted at a business. There is a tremendous need for workers right now not only here, but across the country.
If you are jobless and the virus is your main impediment to finding one, we have the necessary tools to get people back to work. Vaccine access has been opened up to anyone 12 years old and older, and there are plenty of vaccines to go around locally.
Sally Silbermann, public information officer for the Coastal Health District, told The News that there has been a lull in demand for the vaccine after the initial frenzy earlier this year.
“The majority of those residing in our eight-county health district have not been vaccinated,” Silbermann said. “We have plenty of vaccines, and we’re encouraging everyone who can be vaccinated to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19.”
Vaccines aren’t hard to get anymore either. The health department and Southeast Georgia Health System have them available in addition to some doctor’s offices, local pharmacies and chain stores.
While the health department was reconfiguring how it made appointments after the demand caused issues a few months ago, you don’t even need an appointment now to get a vaccine. There is no excuse to not get vaccinated.
If you need another reason however, look at the guidance that came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. The CDC says that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
The virus shouldn’t be a deterrent for people out of work. There are plenty of vaccines available and with restrictions loosening, there will be more demand for a return to services to which people are accustomed.
While we are not out of the woods yet with this pandemic, we need to start safely returning to the lives we lived before the pandemic. The first step to that is getting the vaccine.