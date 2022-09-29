Power outages. Hate them but prepare for them, especially when a tropical storm is around the corner.

People in the path of an Atlantic storm, one capable of producing muscled gusts in excess of 70 mph, often overlook the possibility of losing power.

Heavy winds and strong rain from Hurricane Ian are still forecast to hit the Golden Isles tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with the Golden Isles seeing tropical storm conditions Thursday evening.