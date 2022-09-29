Power outages. Hate them but prepare for them, especially when a tropical storm is around the corner.
People in the path of an Atlantic storm, one capable of producing muscled gusts in excess of 70 mph, often overlook the possibility of losing power.
High winds bring down trees and wring off limbs that often become entangled in or knock down lines carrying electricity to homes and businesses. It is practically a certainty when the effects of a storm hang around for days like an unruly guest.
It has happened here in the past, and count on it happening again as the higher winds of what will be Tropical Storm Ian gallop into Brunswick and the Golden Isles. A community like ours that is known for its lush and attractive canopy can expect no less.
While Georgia Power has the reputation of restoring service quickly, the company’s personnel are not always able to respond right away. A raging and dangerous storm can delay line repairs. Complete restoration may be even slower when tree and power line damage is extensive.
Residents can prepare for this eventuality. A beach cooler or insulated chest filled with ice can be an asset. It can preserve essential medicines that must remain refrigerated, as well as a limited amount of food.
Think safety too. Stay away from windows during severe storms, which have been known to spawn tornadoes. Stay indoors during gusty winds when surrounded by trees. Don’t become the victim of a snapped branch or tree.
If downed trees are an issue in the aftermath, play it smart. Hire an expert if the extent of knowledge in the household about chainsaws is what was absorbed from watching a movie or TV show. People have died trying to use powerful tools for the first time to clear away storm debris.
Be neighborly too. Check on elderly residents and others who could use a helping hand.
And never, never attempt to grill food indoors. It is an invitation to disaster.
Unless it is absolutely necessary, stay off the roads during the storm. In addition to flooding, there is the potential for falling trees or heavy branches. Trees falling on vehicles have cost this community enough lives.
There are a slew of other recommended guidelines. Brush up on them and stay safe.