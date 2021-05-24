Tropical Storm Ana became the first named storm of 2021 over the weekend. There’s a chance you didn’t notice this weather story because the storm weakened not long after becoming a tropical storm and never posed any kind of threat to the East Coast.
Ana’s appearance though can still serve as a useful reminder that if you haven’t planned ahead for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, now is the time to get ready.
The National Hurricane Center announced Thursday that we are more than likely looking at an above normal season when it comes to hurricanes in 2021. There is a 60% chance of it being above normal, 30% of a normal season and 10% chance of a below normal season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting 13 to 20 named storms with six to 10 potentially becoming hurricanes. Three to five of those hurricanes could be major storms.
While we can all hope for a below-average season, it is best to prepared for the worst-case scenario.
The Golden Isles has had some close calls the past few hurricane seasons but has been lucky to avoid a direct hit. In 2019, Hurricane Dorian looked like it would bring a catastrophic storm to our shores. The storm stalled out over the Bahamas and when it eventually got moving again, it stayed offshore from the Isles bringing only some high winds and minor flooding.
The 2020 hurricane season saw 30 named storms with 12 becoming hurricanes. Despite the numbers, the Isles again staved off a direct hit with Hurricane Isaias and Tropical Storm Eta bringing mild effects to the area as they passed by.
Of course, our area has also seen the devastation of destructive storms up close and personal. Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017 did damage that people are still trying to recover from today.
While it is nice to have the predictions for how busy the season could be, it only takes one storm to hit where you live to cause major issues. That is why now is the time to make sure you are prepared. The last thing you want to be doing in the event of a storm is bearing down on the Isles is figuring out a plan on the fly.
We encourage everyone in the Isles to get their hurricane plans ready and to make sure everyone in your household knows what that plan is. Go to ready.gov to make sure you have the proper supplies stowed away in the event of a disaster.
We have been lucky to avoid storms the past few years, but you can’t count on that luck holding out. We should hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst. Now is the time to make those preparations.