There is a growing concern across America that the nation’s public schools are becoming more and more a battleground between opposing ideologies. They blame it on a government that is more interested in instilling the latest version of political correctness in students than teaching them the three Rs.
A controversy that recently set off such outcries from mostly those on the conservative side of issues is a letter from President Biden to the U.S. Secretary of Education suggesting or recommending that the Critical Race Theory be merged into the curriculum in public schools. Critics of the theory say it falsely teaches youth that the nation’s beginning, development and much of its history basically share a common denominator: racism.
State leadership is dead set against introducing the theory in public classrooms in Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp has said as much, as well as many others, including the state attorney general and Glynn County’s own delegation to the General Assembly. They say it is laden with untruths and foments hatred.
Many agree the country’s history has its share of warts, but what nation on this planet doesn’t, they ask. Teach history the way it was taught before and let the young minds that are absorbing the details and events of the past form their own opinion. They will manage just fine without someone else’s opinions being foisted upon them.
Many of those objecting to Critical Race Theory contend public schools have wandered far enough from their primary purpose — through no fault of their own, it should be noted — and that it’s time to pull them back into their rightful orbit.
Don’t know who or what to believe? It’s to be expected given the persuasive arguments posed by the various sides.
There’s a solution to the confusion, though, one that will dispel doubt. Have a daily conversation with your child, a conversation that includes this simple question: what did you learn today in school?
Thumbing through a child’s textbooks also would be helpful in keeping tabs on what a son and daughter is learning. In other words, take teachers up on their advice to the moms and dads of their students: involve yourself in your child’s education.
What he or she learns today will become bricks in their road to the future. Make sure their bricks are properly made and placed.