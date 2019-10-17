Breast cancer is an insidious disease that far too many people on this earth have had to battle. The statistics show just how pervasive the problem is in the United States.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, an estimated 268,600 cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. That figure doesn’t include an estimated 62,930 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.
The foundation estimates that 41,760 women in the U.S. will die from breast cancer this year. The chances that a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime is 1 in 8. Outside of skin cancer, it is the most common cancer in American women, representing 15.2 percent of all new cancer cases in the country.
While it does affect women more than men, it is important for men to know they can get breast cancer too. The lifetime risk for men is 1 in 1,000, but an estimated 2,670 men will be diagnosed with the disease this year with approximately 500 dying from it.
There is some good news when it comes to this diabolical disease. If it is caught early enough, the chances of survival are great. Sixty-two percent of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, which has a 5-year survival rate of 99 percent.
For those who have seen a lot of pink mixed in with the usual fall colors this month, it’s because October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. That includes making sure people know just how dangerous this disease is. We encourage everyone to visit the foundation’s website, www.nationalbreastcancer.org, for information about self-examinations, symptoms, mammograms and lots more that can help you detect any early signs of the disease.
While it is important to shine a light on how devastating this disease is, it’s also important to celebrate those who have conquered it. We have showcased some survivors already this month — women like Linda Singleton, Rhonda Barlow and Lori Bell. The three will join other survivors on stage as part of the 20th annual American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Fashion Show, slated for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sea Palms Resort on St. Simons Island. The event features survivors modeling area fashions along with other activities such as a live auction, wine bar and Pink Box favors.
The event is just one of the ways the Golden Isles is helping raise money for breast cancer causes this October. We encourage everyone in the community to get involved this month in whichever way you prefer so that hopefully one day this disease will be nothing but a distant memory.