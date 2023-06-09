President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Major League Baseball likely have more egg on their faces today. A new study by a nonpartisan organization based in Washington, D.C., is further proof that they were wrong about Georgia’s new voting laws.

The comments, accusations and actions taken in 2021 following the Georgia General Assembly’s strengthening of voter laws were offensive to the people of this state. As most will recall, President Biden insulted Georgians when he compared the legislation to the era of Jim Crow laws. Sen. Warnock insisted the measure would keep minorities away from the polls and urged Congress to pass a federal law that would supersede all others. Major League Baseball penalized the state by moving its all-star game from Atlanta to Denver.

More from this section

Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson’s address to the Democratic Women at a luncheon on Thursday carried a strong message of unity, but he didn’t shy away from putting Pinova on the spot, calling for accountability from the company following a massive fire at its L Street plant in April.

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.