There is a timeless quality to going to the movies. What should we do tonight? How about dinner and a movie.
Even in a world where you have literally thousands of movies and TV shows at your fingertips at home, it is hard to beat the fun and excitement of going to the movies. The creature comforts of home do have an appeal, but it’s still hard to replicate the experience of being in a theater with a screen bigger than most houses projecting the latest superhero movie, animated film or a complicated crime thriller to an enthralled audience.
For us that live in the Isles, and many across four states, the Georgia Theatre Company has been the supplier of that entertainment. There are 25 locations across four states, including two in the Isles with a theater in Brunswick at the Glynn Place Mall and a theater on St. Simons Island.
On Friday, some changes were announced for GTC. Company founder and chairman William Stembler announced that the sale of the company to the Georgia Theatre Company Stock Ownership Trust had been formally completed.
The Stembler family has been in the movie business since the 1920s, owning at one point the Ritz Theatre and the old Bayou Theatre. Instead of selling to someone who might not have the best interests of the company in mind, the company is now owned by its 700 employees.
Employees over 21 years old who work at least 1,000 hours a year at one of the theaters are eligible to earn stock in the company. An individual employees’ stake will grow bigger over time.
Stembler will still be involved in the company’s operation as the board’s chairman. Chief financial officer Mike Warren and president Bo Chambliss will also keep their titles and duties.
We appreciate the work that Stembler has done with GTC. The company invested a lot in Brunswick when it added to and refurbished its theaters at the mall, bringing a unique experience with Georgia Theatre Extreme.
GTX is a massive theater that shows movies in a large-screen format. It’s the kind of experience you would expect to only exist in bigger cities. Bringing it to Brunswick has been a boon for the area.
We are also glad that the company was not sold to some conglomerate that doesn’t understand how the company does business. Having the employees take ownership will no doubt keep the family business feel that Stembler has permeated throughout the company. We are also happy that Stembler and the leadership team that have done such a good job will remain in place to help guide the ship.
We’re excited to see what’s next for Georgia Theatre Company. Whatever happens, we’re confident the story will have a happy ending.