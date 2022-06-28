Upon learning that Georgia Power Co. is seeking a 12% rate hike, a customer of the utility company remarked that he wanted to buy electricity, not the company itself. While his comment reeked of exaggeration, such hefty increases do tend to elicit a “Wow” response from those paying the bills.
Nevertheless, rising costs — not to mention the billions of dollars more Georgia Power is paying for its yet-to-go-online nuclear units at Plant Vogtle — is making it necessary for the company to take a larger chunk out of the paychecks of customers. The 12% would be added to bills over a three-year period.
The proposed hike is more than just a “Wow” to many. There are individuals and families living on fixed incomes, for example, as well as those working two or more jobs just to make ends meet. To them, it’s an “Oh-no,” an income whammy.
The general public accepts the fact that costs are going up. Anyone who drives a gas-powered automobile or buys groceries is well aware of the market today. They feel it on a weekly basis.
Georgia Power is no different. Its expenses are going up too. It must generate more revenue, it says.
That is hard to argue with inflation like it is. Some adjustment may be necessary, despite the $3.78 increase to monthly bills the Georgia Public Service Commission has already approved that will be added to bills when the two new nuclear units go online. But 12%?
That’s not all. Georgia Power President and CEO Chris Womack recently confirmed the company is thinking of increasing bills even higher early next year to cover the soaring fuel costs.
Surely there is a lot of wiggle room in the increase sought by Georgia Power, an increase that will enable the company to reap higher profits, battle inflated costs and pay for improvements.
For some, the hike would be barely noticeable. But that is not the case for everyone, particularly the business community. Small businesses are panting hard enough these days just to keep their heads a fraction of an inch above water. Like Georgia Power, they continue to struggle with the pandemic during a time of profit-breaking inflation.
As a member of this community, we urge Georgia Power Co. to reconsider the amount it is requesting. Failing that, we urge members of the Georgia Public Service Commission to insist upon a more reasonable increase.
Too many elderly citizens and low income households in general are already counting pennies. Don’t make them choose between medicine or electricity during the hot months of summer or the cold months of winter.