A question pondered as far back as the first century by Plutarch and other Greek philosophers – “Which comes first, the chicken or the egg?” – is driving debate among state legislators more than 20 centuries later. They are wrestling with the same dilemma in a genuine attempt to tackle the mental health crisis in this state.
This southeastern member of the United States ranks lowest among all states and the District of Columbia in mental health services offered to distressed citizens. Lawmakers are finally getting around to trying to actually do something concrete about the issue other than just tossing those displaying aberrant behavior behind bars.
One potential aid highlighted during discussions on improving services is the three-digit mental health crisis hotline scheduled to go online nationally this summer.
Great idea, legislators agree, except for one problem: Georgia lacks the resources, the professionals and other skilled personnel to handle any heavy caseloads that might materialize with the new service.
Of course, this is nothing new. Those in charge of making policy and laws in this state have known this for a long time. It is one of numerous reasons why so many citizens suffering mental health problems end with city and county jails. Plainly stated, there is nobody around to help them.
In fact, while the number of substance abuse and mental health issues have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of men and women with the education and experience in dealing with these problems has not.
Georgia Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Judy Fitzgerald reports a 24% increase in the number of contacts made to the state’s own mental health crisis line since the start of the pandemic. Combine that disturbing data with a 36% rise in drug overdose deaths and the loss of nearly 1,000 workers in the state’s five mental hospitals over the past year, and it is crystal clear that legislators have their work cut out for them.
More than a national hotline or lip service is needed. The state needs a plan to draw more mental health professionals and workers into its network.
If it’s competitive pay, so be it. Georgia has a revenue surplus. Use a chunk of it to help those who are unable to help themselves.