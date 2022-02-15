In a day and age when substance nearly always takes a backseat to politics, state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, is wasting time and effort. And if her study committee wins a favorable vote in the General Assembly, she will be wasting the time and efforts of others.
What Rep. Taylor proposes is ingenious, albeit a throwback from similar thoughts expressed by Republican legislators decades ago. She wants to study the feasibility of consolidating counties. Why bother. It’s not going to happen. Republicans are highly unlikely to pull the rug from under fellow GOP members who hold county or school board offices.
The idea itself is practical from the standpoint of taxpayers.
Georgia has 159 counties, a number exceeded only by the much larger state of Texas. Rep. Taylor would like to whittle the number in Georgia down.
Her reasoning is as solid as the granite in Stone Mountain. Not every county is thriving as it should. Some, in fact, are doing just the opposite and are losing scads of residents. Simply put, individuals and families are exiting rural counties and moving to urban areas where the jobs are, according to the recent census. Some are relocating for other reasons.
Consolidating counties would mean bigger state checks for fewer county offices and public school systems.
According to the 2022 census, 67 of the Peach State’s 159 counties lost population. That includes two bordering Glynn County: McIntosh County and Brantley County.
McIntosh County, the census found, lost the most of the two. Its population dropped from 14,333 in 2010 to 10,975 in 2020, a shocking loss of 3,358 residents. Brantley County fared better, losing 390 residents over the 10-year period for a population today of 18,021.
While consolidating counties might be attractive to state budget writers, it is an ugly conception to others. Few, if indeed any, small counties would be eager to be smothered by a more populated neighboring county. They would be unhappy and possibly even combative over any plan that sought to change their identity.
The state should encase any and all county consolidation proposals in glass with this message stamped on the outside in bold lettering for all to see: Break in case of emergency. Trying to convince counties this is necessary when the state has a $2 billion surplus would be as easy as convincing the people of Minnesota they need colder temperatures or more lakes.