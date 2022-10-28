The Golden Isles is growing as a year-round destination, but there are still a few days on the calendar where you know people will be flocking to the area. Three of those days — Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day — are holidays.
There’s another, or at least it ought to be in the state of Georgia.
Of course, we are talking about Georgia-Florida weekend. Unlike most big college football rivalries, the Bulldogs and Gators play on neutral ground in Jacksonville. So when the big game rolls around every year — usually in the last weekend in October or the first weekend in November — Georgia fans congregate in the Golden Isles ahead of the game.
Let us be the first to welcome any visitors who will call the Isles home for this weekend’s activities. We are grateful to all who come here to join in a fun weekend of camaraderie with other Bulldog fans.
The only thing we ask is that you celebrate in a safe and responsible manner. We want every visitor and resident to be able to enjoy all the festivities without landing in jail or the hospital.
One thing that could land you in either scenario is drinking and driving. The News’ tri-weekly CrimeScene feature details what police respond to during the week. Each edition usually has at least a few arrests for DUI.
The message here is simple — if you drink and drive, you will be caught. Instead of enjoying the game, you’ll find yourself sitting in a jail cell for the weekend. Go ahead and designate a driver or use a ride-sharing service. Don’t chance the possibility that you could get arrested or worse, cause an accident that leads to injuries or death.
While we’re talking about alcohol, don’t imbibe unless you are of legal drinking age. Alcohol will be allowed at the annual beach party colloquially known as “Frat Beach” after a two-year ban, but law enforcement will be keeping an eye on the celebration. Don’t assume you can get away with it.
All of these really boil down to a simple principle — follow the law and you should have a fun weekend. That means doing things like not speeding, not playing on your cellphone when driving, being alert and aware of others while on the road.
Doing these simple things will help keep everyone out of harm’s way. We want everyone to enjoy the weekend, but it is only worth it if you do so without causing injury to yourself or others.
Have fun, stay safe and Go Dawgs!