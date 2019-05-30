During the SEC spring meetings taking place this week in Destin, Fla., Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart was asked about the possibility of moving the annual rivalry clash with Florida to home sites instead of neutral turf in Jacksonville.
Smart’s answer caused a mini uproar about the game’s future in Jacksonville.
“You are always looking to see what you can do to make your program better,” Smart said. “Nothing is off the table, but nothing has been decided.”
You can see how such a quote would perk up the ears of football fans in two states, not to mention everyone that benefits from the game being played in Jacksonville. That includes us in Glynn County.
Georgia-Florida weekend is among the biggest weekends economically for our area. Thousands of the Bulldog faithful make their way to our area to spend the weekend and relish in the rivalry.
Ask any restaurant or ride-sharing driver what the busiest weekends are in the area, and Georgia-Florida will be at the top of most of those list.
The Golden Isles is positioned perfectly for the big weekend for Georgia fans. They can stay in a place where Georgia football is the dominant fandom in the region, take a short drive to Jacksonville for the game on Saturday afternoon, and spend the rest of their time enjoying our beaches, restaurants and other amenities.
Some of what is driving this speculation is the move away from neutral site games. A lot of headlines have been made recently about teams scheduling big games against each other at their respective home stadiums instead of the neutral-site showdowns we get from top-ranked teams at the beginning of the season.
While that trend may be a good thing for the sport and the fans, the logic doesn’t necessarily apply to the Georgia-Florida game. Only 11 of the 97 contests between the two schools have taken place outside of Jacksonville. Since 1933, only two games were contested somewhere other than Jacksonville.
This story may not go any further than Smart’s quote. We are all starved for college football news while waiting for games to return this fall, and fans have a habit of making mountains out of offseason molehills. But in a sport that is popular in part because of its tradition, axing one of its longest-running examples of why we love college football seems like a bad idea on all fronts.