Members of the state House and Senate will be remiss in their duties to a civilized society if they let the 2022 session of the General Assembly slip by without significant reform to mental health services. They started the 40-day working session with the knowledge that 40% or more of the inmates in county detention centers and state prisons suffer some form or degree of a suspected but untreated mental illness.
The Brunswick Judicial Circuit’s own district attorney, Keith Higgins, acknowledged as much. It is the same grievous story at the Glynn County Detention Center. He said so last year in an address to a local civic organization.
The state can afford to correct the situation. The revenue is certainly there. Georgia ended its 2021 fiscal year in June with a whopping $3.7 billion surplus. A generous slice of that would go a long way in helping those who cannot help themselves.
Gov. Brian Kemp is already planning to spend a sizable chunk of revenue on two modern prisons. As of now, $600 million is budgeted for their construction. The built-in efficiency of the proposed 21st century facilities will save on costs and will replace four old ones.
Legislation to address the state’s shameful ranking in terms of mental health services offered — absolute last out of the 50 states and behind the District of Columbia — is already in the hopper. Georgia Rep. Sandra Scott, a Democrat from Rex, introduced one of the more recent ones. Her House Bill 853 proposes an alternative to jail for offenders suffering a mental illness but who do not pose a threat to the public. In short, it would provide them something they are not getting: treatment.
As Rep. Scott points out, it costs taxpayers $35,000 annually to incarcerate a single inmate. Imagine what a difference it would make if funds were invested in a positive option, like helping — not jailing — men, women and juveniles with mental health issues.
These individuals have been unfairly punished for behavior and actions they are unable to control without proper guidance and medication. Everyone knows that, including the heads of law enforcement.
The time to do something, whether it is Rep. Scott’s way or someone else’s, is now.