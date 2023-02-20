The state of Georgia’s foster system is attracting national attention. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, announced a bipartisan inquiry into the state’s hoteling problem by the U.S. Senate Human Rights subcommittee.

Hoteling is exactly what it sounds like — housing kids in a hotel or state offices when they cannot find a family to place them with. While hoteling is something that has become a nationwide issue for states, Georgia has become the focal point of the problem.

More from this section