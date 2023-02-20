The state of Georgia’s foster system is attracting national attention. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, announced a bipartisan inquiry into the state’s hoteling problem by the U.S. Senate Human Rights subcommittee.
Hoteling is exactly what it sounds like — housing kids in a hotel or state offices when they cannot find a family to place them with. While hoteling is something that has become a nationwide issue for states, Georgia has become the focal point of the problem.
The General Assembly seems like it will try to rectify some of the problems. According to Capitol Beat News Service, there are four Senate bills planned for this legislative session that seek to streamline or speed up making legal decisions about transferring children to state custody and adoption proceedings. One of the bills would allow doctors to testify without being present in person to help make sure expert testimony is available quickly for child custody proceedings.
The issues for the state go beyond lengthy proceedings and hoteling. The state has also been critical of its health care provider for the Division of Family and Children Services.
Amerigroup is paid a monthly rate by the state for each child insured by the company, regardless of the health-care services a child receives, according to Capitol Beat. Officials with DFCS said that Amerigroup has routinely denied needed care to the point that DFCS set up its own in-house legal team to deal with the denials.
Those denials can compound all the other problems the state is facing. A Statesboro pediatrician, Dr. Michelle Zeanah, testified to lawmakers last month that it is harder to find placements for children who aren’t getting adequate behavior health services.
These issues, along with low starting pay and other stresses from the job, has also led to a shortage of caseworkers for DFCS.
It is clear that there needs to be some changes so that DFCS can do the best job possible for the kids and teens in their custody. These kids had to be taken from their families due to a variety of circumstances, but it can be a very traumatic situation for the kids.
The ball is now in the court of the General Assembly. Their focus with any laws related to DFCS should be with the best interest of the kids in mind. Kids in state custody deserve the same love and support others kids receive from their families.
If you feel moved these kids in need, consider becoming a foster parent. It is a challenging job, but it also can be incredibly rewarding. Go to www.fostergeorgia.com for more information.