Is there a problem with admitting sick people to hospitals in this state? One might be inclined to think so with all the chatter about reshaping or eliminating the Certificate of Need requirement in Georgia.

The Certificate of Need law has been a part of the Peach State landscape since 1979 following a mandate passed by the U.S. Congress. The law requires hospitals and other health care providers to apply to the Georgia Department of Community Health for permission to add new facilities or services. Applicants must prove a need for what they are requesting.

More from this section

Cheshire led life of joy

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.