Georgians buy total electric vehicles for any number of reasons. Among the premium reasons are high gasoline prices, as well as the uncertain oil market ahead, and because electric vehicles are perceived as more environmentally friendly.

Many simply purchase all-electric vehicles with the goal of saving money on transportation costs.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.