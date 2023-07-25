Georgians buy total electric vehicles for any number of reasons. Among the premium reasons are high gasoline prices, as well as the uncertain oil market ahead, and because electric vehicles are perceived as more environmentally friendly.
Many simply purchase all-electric vehicles with the goal of saving money on transportation costs.
The state may have something to say about that in the very near future. It wants to make sure the owners of electric cars, SUVS and vans are paying their fair share toward highway maintenance and the construction of new roads and highways. To this end, the Georgia Department of Transportation is asking for volunteers for a pilot project to gauge what is coming out of their pockets toward existing and future roads and bridges.
Owners and advocates of EV technology feel they are paying a bit much. In Georgia, there is the excise tax of 2.84 cents appended onto each kilowatt hour of electricity used and the payment of an annual $216 registration fee for electric vehicle owners, plus the sales tax on electricity.
EV owners understand the need for revenue for Georgia’s network of two-lane and four-lane highways. Bridges and viaduct maintenance and replacements require millions of dollars annually too. Even the state’s share on federal projects adds up to be a pretty penny.
The men and women embracing and investing in EV technology want to be fair about it, but a growing number do not like being triply taxed. In short, some feel they might be carrying a greater load for road maintenance than the average owner of a gasoline- or diesel-powered car or truck.
It remains to be seen what the Georgia Department of Transportation and the state legislature’s analysis will determine once its EV test volunteers are in place and the study is launched. If it concludes that no adjustment in fees or taxation are necessary or that each kilowatt hour used should cost more or even if a user fee ought to be based on miles driven, expect a lot of steamed and outraged EV owners.
There are those who feel they should be better treated and better rewarded, not penalized for investing in a vehicle that is more costly, more environmentally friendly and sensitive to the issue of global warming.