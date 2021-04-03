City commissioners are right to express concern to the Georgia Department of Transportation about its plan to reduce the number of traffic lanes on Gloucester Street, a main corridor in the very heart of Brunswick. It does not sit well with them.
The transportation department’s plan is to reduce the four-lane, highly trafficked stretch of highway to two lanes. A middle turn lane would be added to accommodate vehicles making left-hand turns.
It is difficult to understand how the concept takes into account just how busy Gloucester Street can get during the weekdays. Throw in all the busy intersections and their traffic signals, and expect to be late for that morning or afternoon appointment. Add high school traffic into the mix and suddenly the long way to any destination involving Gloucester Street sounds more appealing.
One of the problems that continues to elude City Hall is an effective way to deal with the additional congestion on Gloucester caused by the faculty, staff and student body at Glynn Academy. A lot of students drive themselves to the high school or are dropped off by parents to avoid having to ride the bus.
There are proposals that include a “fix” for this. As most officials and motorists have come to realize, what works on paper sometimes fails to work in reality.
So where does that leave GDOT’s plan, a plan set to be put in motion this month with the repaving of Gloucester Street? City Hall is trying to get transportation department officials to at least hit the pause button for now. The mayor and commission would like an opportunity to talk to the state about what it has in mind.
If the Georgia Department of Transportation is still a servant of the people, it will honor the wishes of City Hall. It is, after all, this community that will have to live with the results.
The last thing anyone in this harbor town needs is what could very well turn out to be a bad idea.