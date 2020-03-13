Government is going bonkers over traffic circles. Roundabouts are popping up on St. Simons Island like summer weeds, and now the Georgia Department of Transportation wants to carve one out of an historic site on U.S. 17.
The transportation department proposes to turn the intersection of U.S. 17 and Ga. 99 into a traffic circle. Nothing is there now but a yield sign for motorists turning south, toward Brunswick, and a stop sign for those turning left, toward Darien.
Transportation officials will need six acres of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation for the project. It can’t take the protected land without authorization, even though the site is owned by the state. It needs permission, and Rep. Jeff Jones, a member of Glynn County’s state delegation, is among legislators signing a resolution that will cede a slice of the historic site to GDOT.
But is a roundabout there really necessary and would it be safe? Transportation officials say it is part of an $18.4 million project to widen U.S. 17 from Ga. 99 to Harry Driggers Boulevard.
It’s accurate to say that most traffic flowing onto U.S. 17 from Ga. 99 is more than likely headed toward or for Brunswick. A roundabout would make little difference for traffic traveling in this direction. It is supposed to yield to oncoming cars before turning onto the highway anyway.
Then there’s the speed. Unlike the lower speed limits posted on St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island, the legal velocity by which vehicles may travel on U.S. 17 is higher, between 40 and 55 mph. That’s quite fast and dangerous too when large trucks are included in the mix.
It should come as no surprise that a previous Glynn County Commission went on record as being opposed to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plan to create a roundabout at the U.S. 17 and Ga. 99 intersection. They thought it would be a safety risk. That concern is no less valid today.
Last but not least, because of the low volume of traffic turning onto Ga. 99 or onto U.S. 17 on any given day, the intersection is rarely a problem. That makes it even harder to understand why the Georgia Department of Transportation is eager to undertake the expense and bite off a chunk of an historic site to transform it into a roundabout.