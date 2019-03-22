Glynn Academy has one of the most unique campuses of any high school in the state. One of the oldest high schools in the state, Glynn stretches across a few city blocks in downtown Brunswick.
Of course, that uniqueness also inherently comes with security concerns. The school has a busy city street, Mansfield Street, running right through it. There are also other entry points that are areas of concern.
That’s why the school board began working to fence off the school from the rest of downtown. As part of that effort, the school board wanted to install gates on Mansfield Street that would close off access through the school during school hours. The gates will be closed until 4 p.m. on school days, but it could also be closed later for special events.
In order to do that, the school board needed permission from the city commission.
When talking to the city commission on Wednesday, principal Matthew Blackstone laid out the disadvantages of not closing off the street, saying he’s even seen tourists on school property taking photographs during school hours. There was also some concern that students wearing ear buds and not paying attention to their surroundings are susceptible to having an accident along a busy street.
For those reasons, we were happy to see the commissioners unanimously voted to approve the request at their meeting Wednesday.
Schools should be a safe place for students to learn and grow. Unfortunately over the last two decades, they have also become places of extreme violence.
It started with Columbine High School in Colorado, where 13 people were killed after two teens went on a shooting spree. Ever since that day in April 1999, schools haven’t felt like the safe haven they once were.
Unfortunately, there have been more instances since Columbine. On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman killed 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in a senseless act that no one will ever understand.
It was with the backdrop of Parkland that the school board took a close look at what it could do to shore up security at its schools. The Glynn County Schools Police, and other agencies, have shown how quickly they can respond to threats this school year. They were right there when a Brunswick High student threatened to go on a shooting spree on social media in September, and sprang into action when what turned out to be false reports of a gun on Glynn Academy’s campus occurred in October.
We have faith that our law enforcement agencies are trained and ready if a nightmare comes to our area. Taking every precaution to make sure that doesn’t happen, though, is a sound investment. Fencing off Glynn Academy and erecting gates on Mansfield Street will create a safer environment so students can focus on their education and not worry about who is on campus.